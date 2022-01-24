A new start since 1960: “I was finally a risky banker-and bought a village store” | Shops and Shopping

RCrockett wasn’t busy in his life when he was working as a risk modeler. For big banks. “I’m not busy, but I’m busy,” she says. She always rushed to the train and rarely was in the village of Hitcham. Suffolk.. But sometimes she stopped by the village’s only freshly baked bread roll shop. It was very very good.

One day she heard that the store was sold and probably converted into a home. The village pub went the same recently. “It seemed impossible not to do anything,” she says. “So I did it. I bought the business.” Six years later, at the age of 66, She is a post mistress and owner of the Hitcham Post Office and stores.

When Crockett took over, she changed things and made the space feel more attractive. Community grants paid to new floors and counters. A few months later she went to HSBC part-time. But a year later, the store lost a fair amount of five digits.

“I thought I could do that without completely overwhelming myself or bankruptcy,” she says. “Even if it doesn’t make a profit, at least it should be able to move itself.” But seven months after the acquisition of the business, Crocket was made redundant by the bank. “I was scared,” she says. “I felt like I was on a tiger and didn’t know how to get off. I was living my reserve.”

Buying a shop may seem like a strange move to a risk modeler. However, Crockett said: “If you’re protecting things in the very short term, it’s often a high risk in the long run,” she adds. My parents are gone. Her brother Martin, who suffered from schizophrenia, has since been “quite stable” and her partner tends to be independent. “I didn’t have much to lose … I think it could be a risk. “

Ruth Crockett …’I needed it. And it was right in front of me. “ Photo: David Levene / The Guardian

As an economist, Crockett says she is fascinated by her experience. However, she admits that her actions “would have seemed very ill-mannered to those who knew me.” So why did she feel the urge to intervene?

At Oxford University, Crockett studied philosophy, politics, and economics. “All I had to do was join an agency or something,” she says. It’s like doing something for others … I think the family’s intention was in that direction. “

Her father, a psychiatrist, “was very interested in the theory of the therapeutic community and how to effectively coordinate organizations or groups of people.” Crockett applied for status as an economist at an international aid agency, but “but that wasn’t an open path to me.” In any case, her brother was terribly ill. “It really dominated much of my time … I didn’t feel I could leave,” she says.

Perhaps the store felt like a kind of hyper-local aid. “I needed it,” she says. “And it was right in front of me.”

When the pandemic broke out, the store, which had been losing money for five years, became its own and became the hub of the volunteer delivery network. Crockett bought a huge bag of flour, sugar and rice, which she and her colleagues distributed in kilograms. Now, not only is the store broken, she says, “it’s a little over.”

Crockett always “had a vision” that things would work. She stocks local bread and meat, homemade cakes and delicatessen and has started Click and Collect. She is thinking of serving coffee. She has a nine-year lease and still enjoys “the pure fun of” playing in the store “” and “more ideas to try.”

“The store really changed everything,” she says. “I know a lot of people in the village, but I didn’t know before. I was really educated about the economics of business in the field.” She has a great colleague. And as a reader of the local church, she feels that there is a lot of resonance in “the idea that no matter what happens to people’s souls, nourishing their bodies does no harm.”

The store is “a touchstone, a connection to reality at a very practical and practical level … I wish I were a little younger when I did something like this, but then I would. You probably didn’t do that, right? “