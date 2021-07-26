Australian gold medal-winning coach shows the best reaction to her stellar swimming
Australian swimmer Arian Titoms won the gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event. Olympic Monday, Katie Ledecky Members of Team USA won the silver medal, and China’s Li Bingjie won the bronze medal.
And if there was a medal for reaction, Titmus coach Dean Boxall would probably have won his own gold.
Don’t hesitate to think for Japanese staff in the background who read the 400-page Covid Compliance Manual, which doesn’t contain any details on how to deal with this.
pic.twitter.com/2caZBscuzL
— Shovel (@TheShovel) July 26, 2021
Boxall was popularized by word of mouth due to the enthusiasm after the race.
“He means everything to me,” Titmus said after the event. According to The Sydney Morning Herald.. She said she saw him crying while wearing the medal.
“It was difficult to actually contain it. I saw Dean on the other side looking away,” she said. “I don’t see it so often, so I want to shed tears.”
On Twitter, people couldn’t get past Boxall’s celebration, so of course he instantly became an Olympic meme.
Who do you think Pete Weber’s infamous you are, I’m in sync with Dean Vauxhall’s reaction to Titmuss’ gold medal performance, and to be honest, I’m surprised that it fits very well. pic.twitter.com/NplXL7nXHr
— Sam (@_SamanthaCleary) July 26, 2021
Hi Where do I apply for an assigned Dean Vauxhall Enthusiastic Head Cheerleader I need someone to hype me after completing a sneaky job at home
— Corgi (@courtwhip) July 26, 2021
I just want to watch a video of Australian swimming coach Dean Vauxhall fainting, but I’m a little scared #Olympic The staff will try to calm / redirect him in a loop forever.
— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) July 26, 2021
I feel like Matthew McConaughey is needed to play Dean Vauxhall in some movies
— Tom Essien (@TomEschenJr) July 26, 2021
