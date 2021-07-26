Australian gold medal-winning coach shows the best reaction to her stellar swimming

And if there was a medal for reaction, Titmus coach Dean Boxall would probably have won his own gold.

Australian swimmer Arian Titoms won the gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event. Olympic Monday, Katie Ledecky Members of Team USA won the silver medal, and China’s Li Bingjie won the bronze medal.

Don’t hesitate to think for Japanese staff in the background who read the 400-page Covid Compliance Manual, which doesn’t contain any details on how to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/2caZBscuzL

Boxall was popularized by word of mouth due to the enthusiasm after the race.

“He means everything to me,” Titmus said after the event. According to The Sydney Morning Herald.. She said she saw him crying while wearing the medal.

“It was difficult to actually contain it. I saw Dean on the other side looking away,” she said. “I don’t see it so often, so I want to shed tears.”

On Twitter, people couldn’t get past Boxall’s celebration, so of course he instantly became an Olympic meme.