Failure support companies will be the first in the UK to use all-electric patrol vans

A major breakdown support company has announced that it will be the first in the UK to use a pure electric patrol vehicle.

RAC has announced that it will try the zero-emission Renoso Evan. This van cannot tow the vehicle, but can carry the parts needed to repair four of the five failures on the spot.

It is primarily used for the two most common failures caused by battery and tire problems.

Vans with a mileage of 245 miles will be deployed in urban and rural locations to assess their efficiency as patrol vehicles.

Paul Coulton, Operations Director, RAC Group, said:

“We are confident that good things will prove the old saying that they are really in a small package.”

In the UK, sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles and vans will be banned from 2030.

Colton goes on to say: “We’ve been evaluating various electric vans for some time, but now we’re dissatisfied with the fact that there’s nothing on the market that diesel-powered patrol vans can carry. With 500 parts Tools, and towing of a broken vehicle. The range is half the range that one of the standard vans can do with a full tank.

“We continue to discuss requirements with manufacturers, but we are confident that electric RAC patrol vans can be used effectively on the road by carefully deploying them to jobs that do not require towing.”

Visit for more stories from where you live InYourArea.