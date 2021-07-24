11-year-old girl reported missing after a trip from Manchester To London Discovered “safe and well”.

Police sought help in pursuing Fatuma Kadir, who had left his parents’ home. Bolton I arrived in London Euston on Thursday night at 1:13 am on Friday.

She was discovered in London on Saturday and officers are currently working to reunite her with her family.

Paul Lorinson, Inspector Morse of the Greater Manchester Police, said:

“Since she was discovered in London today, we are now working to reunite her with her parents who are incredibly reassuring, as you can imagine.

“The last few days have been the worst nightmares for all parents, so they will agree with me when I thank everyone who shared our charm to find Fatuma. Your help was irreplaceable, so thank you.

“We now ask that their privacy be respected and that they can be together as a family.”