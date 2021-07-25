Harry Potter fans can enjoy the magical forbidden forest experience in the UK

Harry Potter fans will be thrilled with the latest Warner Bros. experience, which offers a magical night to all Potter heads.

You will be able to confront your fears and delve into the world of Forbidden Forest Potter.

Harry Potter: A forbidden forest experience comes to England where you can sneak through the trees and observe the magnificent environment.

Early Hall Cheshire’s one-way forest path allows visitors to pass through magical creatures such as hippogriffs, nifflers, unicorns and centaurs.

A 90-minute walk from the seasonal village, you can enjoy delicious food and drinks directly from the magical world.

The event page says: “This evening’s trail experience, set in the beautiful forests of Early Hall & Gardens, was created by award-winning theater designers and hands-on creators.

“Celebrating some of the most iconic forest scenes in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movie, visitors can interact with magical characters and cast their own spells to bring the fantastic world to life. Discover Kentauros, Hippoglyphs, and other magical creatures before letting Patronas spawn in front of you!

“It’s a night for the whole family with a path in a mysterious and beautiful forest that revives with the magic of the magical world.”

I’m really looking forward to it!

If it sounds like your perfect day, tickets start at £ 19 and go on sale July 19th at 10am.



Peter Van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Theme Entertainment, explains:

“We are excited to work with Thinkwell to bring this incredible path of light to Early Hall & Gardens, where you can see the natural beauty of the forest trails and the Harry Potter series and Fantastic Beasts. There is an illumination set full of familiar creatures from the series, a magical experience for fans of all ages. “

You can join the waiting list here If you want to stroll through the enchanting ancient forest.

