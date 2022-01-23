Katie Price’s family urged Keeran Halar’s fiancée to go rehab for “unstable” behavior before sending an adult text.

Katie Price’s family urged her to seek help at the monastery in the weeks leading up to her arrest.

A friend said that people close to the former glamor model are worried about her behavior, which claims they are becoming more and more unstable.

Four Katie was questioned by police about a message she allegedly sent to her ex-Kielan fiancée. Credit: No credit

Four Kieran’s fiancé Michelle banned Katie from contacting her in 2019 Credit: PA

Katie, 43, He was arrested early Saturday morning for violating the detention order.

She was allegedly accused of sending a message to her ex-husband, Keeran Hayler, about her fiancé Michelle Penticost, and called her “Gutters ***.”

Kieran, 34, called a police officer and Katie was arrested before being released on bail on Saturday afternoon.

One source said: “Katey has had a tough time lately, and her behavior over the past few weeks has been a bit volatile.

“She was making a fuss on social media, popping Peter Andre’s wife Emily McDonough and claiming that she stopped her daughter from visiting her for rehab.

“Her family was doing so well when she was there before, so she wanted her to return to the monastery for a while to get over the devil.

“But this is not what Katie wanted to do.

“They know how lucky she wasn’t going to jail with a drink drive smash last year, but now she’s facing jail again. It’s a very worrying time.

“Her family is distraught. They want to do everything they can to help and protect Katie. But if this accusation is correct, she really isn’t helping herself, The situation looks dark. “

The sun today revealed that Katie could face behind the bar for up to five years for violating a restraint order.

The ruling came into force in 2019, banning Katie from contacting Kieran’s youngest son, Michelle, for five years.

Police said in a statement: “At 5:45 pm on Friday (January 21st), police responded to reports that the suspect had violated the detention order.

“Police officers arrested a woman in her 40s who was released during the investigation while the investigation continued.”

Katie is currently sentenced to a 16-week suspended sentence for overturning BMW in September after drinking and drug binge.

She also has to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and is banned from driving for two years.

Katie fought off the prison for a loophole last month, and the judge told her she should be behind the prison for her crimes.

Sentence, district judge Amanda Kelly said at the time: Your actions meant that the paramedics had to run out of their precious time.

“You deliberately and deliberately ignored the court order, but it wasn’t the first time. You seem to think you’re beyond the law.”

At the time, when Katie was thrown out for the incident, she told police officers on the scene, “I drank drugs, I shouldn’t drive, I admit it all,” so public protests had.

Four Katie recently engaged in a verbal war between former Peter Andre and his wife Emily. Credit: Getty

Four Star escaped prison time after crashing BMW last year Credit: Getty