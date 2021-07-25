Lions boss Warren Gatland praises his biggest return to Lions after South Africa wins Cape Town

Warren Gatland welcomed his greatest victory after the historic Lions came from behind to win in Cape Town.

Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar Huge performance of world champions against South Africa when they recover from 12-3 Down during breaks.

2 Warren Gatland welcomed his Lions comeback victory as one of his greatest ever

For the first time in 32 years, dating back to the 1989 Australian series, Lions won the test match after a half-time drag.

And when asked if it was his best win, boss Gatland barked, “It’s definitely there. The Lions test win is special.”

Tourists also thanked Springbok television referee Marius Johnker for helping to wipe out two illegal South African attempts in the second half.

Gatland added: “It was a challenge. We worked hard.

“It was the most fun to go down and fight back in the game.

“It’s really special to beat the world champion first in your backyard.

“They will be hurt by this because they are an incredibly proud country and world champion.

“But our changing room is pretty noisy. The victory was about the whole team.”

The invincible Itoje, 26, helped stimulate the massive counterattack of Lions debut Luke Cowan-Dicky, who defeated his only attempt.

Saracen star Itoje said:

“It’s a great privilege to wear this jersey and win. It’s really special.

“It was a great comeback, but we don’t want to go beyond ourselves.”

And Itoje’s fellow Luckster in the 32-year-old Rose’s pack warned, “The boys are really excited, but they know they have more to give us.” ..

When asked if he could recover, Jacques Nienaber, head coach of Springboks, said:

“We watch the video and there is definitely something we can organize.

“I had three chances to score and I got over each time, but unfortunately I came back twice.”

Covid hit Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi, who tested for the first time since being infected with the virus this month, added:

“I should have done better. I made a mistake so I can go back stronger.”

2 The Lions fought from 9 points to win in Cape Town as Alun Wyn Jones in the inset did the 10th test.

Declark, a scrum-half of Sale Sharks and Box, added: “We are a proud team and a proud country.

“We definitely ensure that we fix the errors we make.

“That’s almost it, we’ll definitely ignite our belly a little more and come back.

“I’m a little more angry, but I need to control my anger to make sure our discipline is checked.

“If we are well disciplined and able to organize our aerial warfare, we should all be well in the future.

“We are injured by Springboks. We like to turn our backs on the wall and we can fight to get out of it.”