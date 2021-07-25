Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa’s “transfer bid” raises questions for Mosara and Sadio Mané

Liverpool Juventus star Federico Chiesa’s transfer bid reports raise questions about the future of Wing’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Chiesa helped Italy win the Euro 2020 this summer, scoring two goals and playing in all seven games after a promising first season in Turin.

In the middle of a two-year loan from Fiorentina, the son of former Sampdoria and Parma striker Enrico is of interest from this transfer window of the European elite.

The 23-year-old was explained as follows “Untouchable” by Fabrizio Romano, a leading Italian transfer In a strong interest from Chelsea And after Bayern Munich disbanded the European Championship.



Still, it seems that the Reds haven’t stopped trying their luck, but La Republicka Soccer italy Jurgen Klopp’s side has launched a bold € 100 million (£ 85.6 million) offer to the right-footed winger, but it has been rejected.

Juventus is obliged to buy € 40 million (£ 34.2 million) at the end of the new season, hoping to regain the Serie A title after losing nine years of grip in the hands of Inter Milan.

Chiesa’s first term as Bianconeri was productive, scoring nine goals and assisting the same amount on Italy’s top flight.

This is consistent with Manet returning 18 direct goal contributions. Premier League, Both start boasting 31.

Salah is irreplaceable in Anfield, but Azuri’s Starlet is very similar to the Egyptians.

Chiesa often sees cut-ins from the right side of the national team, but enjoys occupying the central area and is sometimes featured as Fiorentina’s center forward.

Andrea Pirlo deployed him on the left side at 4-4-2 at Allianz Stadium, blocking the output of the attack.

It will be difficult to find a Liverpool fan who wants to get rid of 29-year-old Sarah, but there was speculation that a former Roman man could leave this summer if the price was right and his current contract would expire in 2022.





Many believe that the Reds’ aging attack (both mane and Roberto Firmino are 29 years old) needs to be updated in a future forwarding window, and Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards have already reshaped. Seems to be working on.

If Anfield is certainly enthusiastic about Chiesa, that would certainly mean another step forward, Diogo Jota is already around being a regular starter.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher previously hinted that Sarah would move on, saying in January: Barcelona also real Madrid In his resume.

“Some players see their career that way. I think Eden Hazard wanted to go to Real Madrid someday,” Carragher said.

“A few years ago, when Mohamed Salah was planning his career, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was what he wanted to do.”

Egyptian goal machine previously argued in an interview that he may want a new challenge.

But the former Reds defender wasn’t worried about the imminent move at the time.

“I think the current situation, both financially and at his age, means that the club doesn’t have such money for him,” Carragher added.

“You’re talking over £ 100m. I think Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking at Mbappe, Harland and even Manet before Salah because of his age.

“These two clubs aren’t full of money and his contract still has time to run in Liverpool.

“So as a Liverpool fan, I’m not afraid he’ll leave soon.”

However, if Liverpool’s reported interest in Chiesa is true, it appears to indicate some concern that Sarah or Manet may depart.

If an emergency response plan is in place to find a replacement, it could be a transfer story to develop over the next few weeks.

