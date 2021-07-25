Love Island fans “cry” as Chloe’s friends zone Hugo after saving her with recoupling.

Love island Fans were left “crying” in a later Sunday episode Chloe Burrows Friends zone Hugo Hammond After he saved her during last week’s recombination and lay down on her Toby Aromora Run..

After being encouraged by during the Sunday episode Aaron FrancisWas later abandoned from the villa Lucinda StraffordHugo, 24, decides to see if anything can happen between him and Chloe, 25.

It saved her after Chloe’s former partner Toby, 22, abandoned her and chose the new bomb Abigail Rawlings in a reunion with Hugo on Thursday, blaming semi-professional soccer players for his actions. did.

When pulling Chloe and chatting, the PE teacher said: [him and Aaron] I was talking about what I’m doing here right now, something like that.he [Aaron] “What’s happening, what’s doing, and what’s the plan? What about Chloe?”



“And I said,’I don’t know!'” Exclaimed Chloe.

Hugo, who was panicked, immediately revealed: “No, don’t worry. Get it done. I haven’t pasted it on you … you have to relax and breathe. Calm down!



“Obviously, you need to reaffirm what your type is. As we know, this place is angry and the conversation can eventually happen. Take care of the future. You can also do it right away to save! “

Chloe held his head before continuing and said, “I’m thinking about what we’re experiencing and where we are. To me, how close we are isn’t romantic.

“I don’t want to spoil it, and I just don’t know if there’s anything, and if it doesn’t happen naturally, I don’t want to force it.”

“If it hadn’t happened before, it would probably have happened,” Hugo added.



Chloe agreed: “Yes, if it happened, it would have happened naturally, but it does.”

The marketing executive thanked Hugo for the conversation and hugged, “I know how much I value you. I literally love you more than anything else.”

Viewers remained “wrinkled” in the scene, joking that Hugo was previously “karma.” Shalongafka, AJ Bunker, Georgia Town End in Friends Zone..

“I knew that Hugo in bed had saved Chloe just to reject him and make him a friend of #LoveIsland,” said one.



Another fan said:

Another follower commented, “HUGO. This is a very clinge #Love Island.”

Another viewer added: “Hugo has friend-zoned the three girls, and it is he who was friend-zoned by Chloe tonight. As Yewande said, there are x # love islands around.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Toby and Hugo said they had another conflict over his words in the recoupling, and semi-professional soccer players felt “greatly betrayed.”



In an episode on Friday, Toby vowed to “never talk to him” after an explosive confrontation, and the two tried to clean the air in the villa on Sunday.

In an episode on Thursday, Hugo said in his speech about Chloe:

“If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated for her condition over the last 24 hours. I firmly believe that many of the ones in this test are perfect bulls ** t ..

“She deserves someone honest, communicates with her, knows what’s going on, something strange has happened, so the girl I want to couple with is … Chloe.”

Chloe was delighted with the speech when she shouted, “I love you so much!” While Toby yelled at his fellow islanders, “What’s that, will I do it to him? What’s that?”

Love Island continues on Monday night at 9pm with ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available in BritBox the next morning.

