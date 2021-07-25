Manchester Transfer Summary: Jack Grealish’s “Rethinking” Move Linked by Barcelona Duo

Manchester City hasn’t signed the player in this transfer window yet, but it may not take long to sign.

NS Premier League Title holders are expected to put some celebrities on radar this summer to bend their financial muscles.

But even with the club legend Sergio Aguero leaving, Pep Guardiola has yet to bring a new look to the star-studded attack.

Harry Kane is deeply connected, but he’s not the city’s only target for the new season.

Travel with Guardiola Tottenham Hot spar 3 weeks after curtain razor Leicester The city of Community Shield 8 days ago.

And the city boss expects to see at least one new addition when a new campaign is launched.

Grealish “rethinking” transfer

Jack Grealish may be rethinking forwarding to Manchester city, according to talkSPORT..

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is now linked, although Emi Buendía is said to have been impressed with the 25-year-old Aston Villa’s summer transfer business after arriving from Norwich City.

What’s more, the unguaranteed match time at Etihad Stadium may be the reason why Grealish is reassessing his potential switch after disappointing England at Euro 2020. ..

“Manchester City was confident that it could close the deal for a fee of £ 100m,” said reporter Alex Crook.

“But I think he was quietly impressed with their business. [Villa] came…

“It’s not as clear as it was a few weeks ago.”

Griezmann decides to transfer

It feels like 2018 again.

Antoine Griezmann reportedly made a decision about his future and hit the city in the process.

The French reportedly said Barcelona He only agreed to leave the club and return to Atletico Madrid on the former side.

Griezmann is strongly tied to this summer’s departure from Camp Nou as the Catalan giant is desperately trying to cut wages so that he can tie up Lionel Messi’s future.



But according to a Barcelona-based publication, the city’s hopes of signing him can now be shattered. Diario SportsThe forward has revealed to powers that he will refuse to leave unless he rejoins Atletico.

The 30-year-old has played in the club for five years from 2014 to 2019 and has recently been linked to a return through a swap contract with midfielder Saul Niguez.

Cities and rivals that monitor Moriba

With the city Chelsea Focusing on Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba Negotiations for a new contract reached the moment of the watershed..

The 18-year-old midfielder, named “The Next Paul Pogba,” was removed from Ronald Koeman’s first team during negotiations.

Sports The Spaniards claim to be upset by the decision, as Braugrana does not allow him to be returned until his future is organized.

and Fichahes Champions League finalists report that they are the best candidates to sign him Manchester United And RB Leipzig were linked.

Citi is believed to be of the strongest interest, with talk of contract offers worth around £ 5.2 million annually.

Moriba’s deal lasts until the summer of 2022, with his release clause set at around £ 86m.

