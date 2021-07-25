Mika Vieres Profile: Who is the new Arsenal Wonder Kid who scored 21 points last season?

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing Fulham’s mysterious child, Mika Vieres.

The 18-year-old, who scored 21 goals in 21 West London youth games last season, refused the New Deal at Craven Cottage and supported the move elsewhere.

And the Gunners stormed to snap teenagers, Athletic..

Here’s everything you need to know about a highly rated striker.

How did Beres catch Arsenal’s eyes?

Biereth was an outstanding performer on the U18 side of Fulham last season and was prolific for Steve Wigley’s men as he scored 21 goals in 21 games.

The surge of teens is underpinned by the establishment of Fulham’s impressive academy, which aims to ultimately produce players who can play in the World Cup and the Champions League.



(Image: Charlotte Tattersall / Getty Images)



Fulham Punched over their weight last season as they won Premier League South for the second consecutive year competing with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal When Tottenham, And slightly missed UEFA Youth League qualifications under the age of 19 after defeat Manchester city At the Premier League National Final.

Fulham scored 79 goals in 25 games and registered 13 assists as he helped his growth by playing with Starlet’s Kieron Bowie and Olly O’Neill.

Predicted to reach the top

Hugh Jennings, Fulham’s Academy Director, encourages players like Beres to take the lead and encourages young people to embrace their ambitions in the club.

He said Athletic: “We absolutely want the best. When players come and join us, we say. real Madrid Win the Champions League. If that is your ambition. ” We encourage players to have the highest level of ambition possible.

“For us, team success is the product of having good individual players who work well both individually and collectively. It’s not the other way around. We set out to create team success. Instead, we set out to create a platform for individual players to reach their full potential. “





Reject new Fulham contract to join Arsenal

Biereth robbed Fulham of a new contract while waiting to leave the club.

After a great season, many teams were touring teens. His availability is clearly in the attention of Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is trying to build around a young core.

The Gunners seem to have won the race with his signature, and it’s no exaggeration to say that they have a promising player if the deal crosses the finish line.