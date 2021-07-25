Mikel Arteta misses right-back decision before season with Héctor Bellerin

Héctor Bellerin appears to be approaching Arsenal’s exit door after reports that Mikel Arteta will exclude him from the start XI of the season opener.

Spain’s fullback is closely tied to moving elsewhere this summer in his proposal to save time in northern London.

Bellerin’s agent is said to be discussing potential transfers with Italian and Spanish clubs, and Inter Milan has emerged as a leading candidate for his signature.

Arteta is believed to be ready to let go of a 26-year-old child if the club’s rating of around £ 17-20 million is met.



(Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)



and it is Arsenal The boss is already planning a life without Bellerin. Football london Cedric Soares claims he will start from the right back of the season opener against Brentford ahead of his teammates.

Soares was impressed when he was selected last season and made a total of 23 appearances, many of which were on the other side.

Since then, he has performed two good performances against Hibernian and Rangers in the first two friendly matches before the Arsenal season, both starting from the right back.

The Gunners coach is pleased with Soares’ contributions and is lined up for his involvement when the campaign launches on August 13.

Bellerin has played in both games and still has time to bet his claim unless he seals the Switch elsewhere.

Arsenal will complete the transfer to Brighton’s Ben White, so it’s likely that there will be a new midfielder next to them, regardless of who starts from the right back.

Both clubs have already agreed on a £ 50m price and White is ready to seal his move after receiving medical care on Sunday.

White marks Arteta’s third summer signature, following Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.



(Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)



However, due to the size of the charges, Arteta needs to offload the player if he wants to make more additions before the transfer window closes.

Granit Xhaka is a one-star expected departure, but his proposed move to Rome is said to be currently pending due to price tag conflicts.

Arsenal wants Swiss International £ 17m, but Rome isn’t close to negotiations yet.

The future of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah is uncertain, but Arteta listens to offers from Ainsley Maitland Niles, Reiss Nelson and Sead Kolašinac.

In his sight is Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale at the top of his list of candidates, with a new goalkeeper offering competition to Bernd Leno.

Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham is also associated with the switch to Emirates, but his £ 40m asking price could prove a stumbling block.

Arsenal will face Chelsea at home on Sunday, August 1st in the next pre-season match. Tottenham The next week, before their opening clashes Premier League The first Brentford.

Need an exclusive pre-season preview of your club in both your inbox and letterbox? Visit here to find out more and protect your copy..