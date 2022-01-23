Most of the London-based UK Level Up Task Forces Reveal Numbers | Civil Service

Two-thirds of the UK government’s flagship upgrade policy is London, The figure shows.

Two years after Boris Johnson was elected with a promise to improve what he explained “Angry” of obvious regional inequalityOf the 3,011 civil servants of the Level Up Task Force, 1,929 are based in the capital.

The largest group of civil servants based in the suburbs of London is 129 in Wolverhampton, where the second headquarters of the government’s upgrade department is located. Since then, the largest groups of oranges working on policy are in major cities such as Birmingham (118), Bristol (88), Leeds (75), Manchester (62) and Newcastle (62).

The numbers are Written question From Lisa Nandy, the Labor Party’s shadow level-up secretary. She described the situation as “frankly insulting.”

and speech Regarding civil servant reform in June 2020, level-up secretary Michael Gove said the government “literally closes the distance between the government and people by relocating government decision centers to different parts of the UK. Can be done. “

He goes on to say: “Why should some of the policy makers who are closely involved in restructuring the approach to energy and decarbonizing the economy not be in Teesside, Hamburgerside and Aberdeen? Thinking about this sector. Shouldn’t people be part of a community where work depends on making these decisions correctly? ”

Nandy said: Frankly, it’s insulting to the department that is supposed to set this right to adopt the same arrogant approach. “

Although scheduled for early February, the long-awaited white paper on leveling up has been delayed several times and the publication date is undecided.The latest launch was shelved until Sue Gray concludes her. Report to the party at 10 Downing Street..

Gove clashed with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over whether to release new money. It is understood that the white paper contains several “missions” on a wide range of topics such as life expectancy and obesity, giving all children access to a good school. It is also expected to make new proposals for delegation, including: Expansion of the mayor model..

Housing Minister Eddie Hughes said: “In March 2020, 23% of the ministry’s workforce was outside London. Currently, 32% of our employees are outside London.”