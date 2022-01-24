Nusrat Ghani: The investigation launched a parliamentary claim that she was dismissed as minister because of Muslim faith.Political news

A Cabinet Office investigation was initiated in response to a claim from a Conservative lawmaker that she was dismissed as minister because of Muslim beliefs.

Nusrat Ghani was dismissed as Minister of Transport in a remodeling in February 2020.

Ms. Gani said at a meeting in Downing Street she was told by a whip she did not identify that “Islam was raised as a problem.”

Chief Whip Mark Spencer said he was the whip in question, but said her claim was “totally wrong.”

“I consider them defamatory. I have never used those words that originated from me,” he added.

Now Downing Street has confirmed that Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to investigate the allegations.

“When these allegations were first made, the Prime Minister advised her to file a formal complaint with CCHQ. She did not accept the allegations,” said a number 10 spokesman.

“The Prime Minister has now asked authorities to prove the facts about what happened.

“As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously.”