Paris Hilton Encourages Child Abuse Survivors to Speak

Paris Hilton urged survivors of child abuse to share their experiences to prevent abuse by others.

In February, US social celebrities and television stars told Utah lawmakers that she was “daily verbally, mentally and physically abused” while at a boarding school in Utah.

She has campaigned for stricter regulations in education.

Celebrity was abused at a boarding school (PA)

At the One Young World event on Saturday, Hilton said, “It’s very important to use your voice.”

“For me, it was so traumatic that I didn’t talk about it for 20 years because I had so badly experienced that I didn’t think it was real.”

Hilton said the statement was “one of the most empowering moments in my life.”

She added, “I’m very proud to tell my story and use my voice to really turn my pain into a goal.”

“I never thought that one day we would literally change the laws that affect so many children.

“I know that as a little girl, I am very proud of today’s women.

“This is just the beginning. I’ve been in Utah so far, but I’d like to take it to the federal level so that it doesn’t happen to children.”

Paris Hilton (Ian West, PA)

She added that anyone who has experienced child abuse should speak up and talk about herself.

“It’s so healing and it’s very important that we all really expose these people for what they’re doing, and that won’t happen anymore,” she said.

During the event, Hilton also discussed the engagement with Carter Reum, which was announced earlier this year.

“He’s the best and most supportive partner,” Hilton said.

“I couldn’t imagine doing all this without him. He was just there for me, unlike others, he was always by my side and with me to support me Flying to Utah.

“I can’t wait for this next stage in our lives, I just get married, have a family, and be happy with him forever.”