Piers Morgan says it’s “unfair” that Kate Garraway’s husband didn’t get a Covid Jab

Piers Morgan I shared how his companions felt “desperately unfair” Kate GallawayHer husband, Derek Draper, did not have the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

56 years old recently revealed him Infected with coronavirus in Euro 2020 final At Wembley on Sunday, July 11, he thought the regulation was “collapsed” because it was “free for everyone.”

The TV presenter explained how he had chills, pain, a horrific cough, and sneezing. After that, the symptoms disappeared, but he still had a “Barry White-like” voice.

During the fight against the deadly bug, Pierce and his ex-colleague Kate, 54, said that Pierce had a headache and breathing problems that remained in a pandemic 15 months after being taken to the hospital. “The first wave of pandemic” after experiencing.



He emphasized that the main difference between himself and Derek was that Pierce caught the virus after receiving both Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, while the other half of Kate was not fully protected.

Recalling a recent conversation with the blonde beauty Kate recently Apologize to the guest who swore GMB, Piercing wrote to him Mail on Sunday Column: “When Kate told me what her daily life was like now, I was exhausted just listening to her.” I don’t know how to do it, “I said.

“‘What options do I have?’ She replied.





“‘Derek is the love of my life.’ Then she, Kate, returned the subject to the experience of me and my Covid.” Anyway, how are you going? “

Jokingly, Pierce said his seizures of the bug were “much worse” because he couldn’t taste his wine before it became serious.

“‘Kate,’ I answered more seriously.’I’ve been thinking about you for the past week. I’ve been pretty terrible at Covid, but the vaccine may have saved my life. Derek Never had the opportunity to take it. It seems very unfair. “





“‘Yes,’ she agreed.’But I hope everyone who can accept it will do so. I hope we are experiencing it for everyone. plug.”

Kate recently shared updates on her condition after returning home after Derek was hospitalized for over a year.

She talks about the ITV program and tells viewers: “He’s up and down very much. We’re certainly far from the forest. At home, we see some improvements …



“Because I have a family, the children around me inspired me.

“The problem is that you latch positively-it’s good because you have to do it.”

