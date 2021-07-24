Romelu Lukaku’s price tag appeared Chelsea “Ready to reduce losses with Timo Werner”

Chelsea are “open” to sell Timo Werner this summer as the Stamford Bridge Club rekindled interest in Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel is looking for a thorough goal scorer for the next season. Premier League The title following the Champions League victory in May.

Bruce lined up three big hitters as targets, including: Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has expressed his desire to stay at Inter Milan following last year’s Italian title, so he poured cold water on a potential reunion with Bruce before Euro 2020.



(Image: NurPhoto / PA image)





Should Chelsea reduce losses with Timo Werner, or will he work? The following comments

Borussia Dortmund is holding £ 150m for Harland, which will be more affordable next summer, as release clauses may be invoked, but Lewandowski isn’t cheap either.

However, due to Inter’s well-documented financial issues and the need to offload the player during the window. Chelsea He hasn’t given up hope for a deal with Lukaku, who spent three years in Chelsea between 2011 and 2014.

However, if a Londoner resigns from the former, he must make an offer of at least £ 100m. Manchester United As Inter claimed, they would incur a nine-digit fee to consider selling their valuable assets despite a significant level of debt, as they claimed. According to Tuttosport..

If Chelsea could conclude a deal for either Star Trio, it could mean the end of Werner at Stamford Bridge after a difficult debut season.



(Image: Pool via Reuters)



And Tuchel’s men are not opposed to reducing their losses after just a year due to the German struggle in front of the goal.

Werner is also attracting attention from people like Bayern Munich who have a “concrete interest” in taking action for the former RB Leipzig man.

It has also been reported that the Bundesliga giant is looking for a final replacement for Lewandowski, and given the successful partnership with the new boss Julian Nagelsmann since his time in Leipzig, Werner is ideal. Will be a good candidate.