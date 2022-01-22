Sean Dyche boosts Burnley forward and scores goal

Sean Dyche Although he urged his aggressive player to step up in the fight against demotion, Burnley is confident he has more goals this season than he has ever shown.

When Maxwel Cornet Still in the Africa Cup of Nations and settling in Newcastle Burnley, Chris Wood will head to Arsenal on Sunday. Premier League So far, the goal between them.

Overall, Burnley scored 16 league goals in 17 games, but only Norwich in 13 of the 22 games.

That’s a big part of why Claret has so far been sitting at the bottom of the table with only one win, along with quite a few games Burnley has had after a series of postponements.

Attempts to replace wood continue, but given how difficult the January transfer period is, Daichi is keen to find an in-house solution.

“I think we have more goals than we have provided,” Daichi said.

“It sounds simple, but I do. I think I have more goals than I’ve ever offered. I’m more productive than ever and I can win more goals. I think there are players. “

Ashley Barnes Matěj Vydra has been declared suitable for a trip to London, but Daichi said Czech International is suffering from hernia problems that may require surgery.

It leaves Jay Rodriguez As the only perfectly fitting striker. The 32-year-old has scored five goals this season, all in the Cup. This is 11 months since the last goal of the Premier League.

“Recently, there are some games that I don’t think we played near what we can do, but generally during the season it wasn’t a performance,” Daichi added.

“Performance is generally good and some statistics support and support it, but the deciding factor for the game is often in both boxes, which is the key.

“Now I think we can upgrade the overall performance.”

Daichi isn’t a stranger to demoted scrap, but this season’s challenge feels pretty big.

With the postponement of Covid-19, Burnley, who has played only three league games in the last six weeks, has little power to prevent the slide to the bottom of the table, while Norridge wins in a row. I was watching. Try spending their way out of trouble.

A recent report suggesting that Alan Pace’s group has delayed payments to former owners Mike Garlic and John Banashkievich has been dismissed by the club, but Premier League status threatens. Being exposed, it adds a sense of melancholy around Turf Moor.

“I don’t have to use the spirit of siege, but I understand the flow of thought,” Daichi said. “We have had many challenges over the years, but this is definitely another challenge.

“The last few seasons have been challenging in similar but different ways. We had to work very hard to get what we have, and we I still do it, but hard work is given in different seasons, whether it’s a great season or a tough one.

“It’s the nature of what we are as human beings. Once we have a negative, we may give it another negative, whether it’s the media or ourselves. But you’re more The story begins to change as you begin to get the positive flow.

“It’s our job to change that story.”