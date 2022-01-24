SoFi realizes its ambition to become a national bank with the approval of U.S. regulatory agencies

The online lending platform SoFi is regulatory approved to become a national bank in the United States.

SoFi as part of a personal finance company’s goal to obtain a US banking charter Announced acquisition of California’s Golden Pacific Bancorp, And its subsidiary, Golden Pacific Bank (GPB), were $ 22.3 million in March.

The company had I applied for my own license With the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July 2020.

Despite the deal, the US OCC and the Federal Reserve have approved SoFi’s application to become a bank holding company.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said the approval “improves the ability to help more people make the right money and realize their ambitions.”

The partnership with Golden Pacific Bank has allowed Noto to “not only accelerate the establishment of a national banking subsidiary, but also begin to expand SoFi’s financial products and banking API offerings. Galileo A technology platform that serves the community. “

SoFi will invest $ 750 million to pursue a nationwide digital business plan while maintaining the GPB’s current three physical branches.

The acquisition is expected to close in February, subject to normal closing conditions. Upon completion, SoFi will operate the GPB as a SoFi Bank, National Association.

According to Noto, the National Bank’s Charter allows SoFi to lend at even more competitive interest rates, offer high-yielding interest rates, and enhance its products and services.