Tennis Australia states that Peng Shuai’s safety is “the number one concern”, even though he has banned T-shirts to support Chinese players.Peng Shuai

Tennis Australia announces Melbourne Park fans with T-shirts and “Where is” Peng Shuai?? “

Australian Open players continue to express concern about the well-being of Chinese tennis players. Accusation in early November Chinese officials of sexual assault.

However, tournament officials confiscated material that they considered contained a political statement.

this weekend, Brisbane activist Drew Pavlou I posted a video on Twitter showing that the audience is approaching from the guards and then the Victorian police.

In this video, Hong Kong democratic activist Max Moku, who recently announced his intention to challenge the marginal seats of Chisum in Melbourne in this year’s federal elections, tennis Australian (TA) guards who confiscated the banner.

The guards also asked the pair to take off the T-shirt with the picture of Peng on the front under the word “want”. “Where is Peng Shuai?” Printed on the back of the T-shirt.

Moku asked the reason for the confiscation, and police officers were called in to explain that the material violated TA’s policy banning political statements.

“I’m not saying you can’t have those views, but Tennis Australia sets the rules here,” said a police officer.

The TA on Sunday confirmed that was the case.

“Commercial or political clothing, banners and signs are not allowed under ticket admission conditions,” a Tennis Australia spokesman told Guardian Australia.

“Peng Shuai’s safety is our main concern. We can continue to work with the WTA and the global tennis community to make her situation clearer and to ensure her health. I will do my best. “

TA had little to say about Peng A person who disappeared from public life for almost three months After Weibo’s post, where she accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. It was quickly removed from China’s heavily censored internet.

Australia’s governing body I found myself in an unpleasant balancing act One of the major commercial partners of the Australian Open is the Chinese luxury liquor brand Guojiao1573.

In contrast, the Women’s Tennis Association adheres to its stance of not hosting tournaments in China in 2022. Steve Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said he prioritized “principles over profits.” This means that the WTA is ready. Sacrifice a significant portion of the annual revenue generated from dealings with global superpowers.

Pablow tweeted, “I tried to explain the reason to the police over the phone,” and the footage shows a policeman talking to someone on his speakerphone. Pavlou then set up a fundraising page to raise money to print more T-shirts that will be distributed free of charge in the women’s finals.

Raised $ 6,800 in 24 hours, this page promised to “raise as much turmoil and hell as possible.”

“Sadly, Tennis Australia does not take a firm stance to support the basic standards of human rights and justice,” he said.

“In fact, Tennis Australia called police to human rights activists in 2022. Australian Open Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and fans all over the world are just wearing shirts asking the same question, “Where is Peng Shuai?”

Osaka reiterated its stance this week before the open exit, saying it was “proud” how the WTA dealt with the issue.

“If I were in her position, I would like people to take care of me,” Osaka said. “I imagine myself wearing her shoes. That’s a little scary. But you want to lend your voice and ask people to ask questions. is.”

Victoria Azarenka, a member of the WTA Players Council, said she had not been contacted directly by Penn.

“We haven’t made much progress in contacting Peng Shuai, but from our side we will continue to make every effort to ensure that she is safe and comfortable,” Azarenka said.

“I hope I can hear from her personally someday. That is my goal and I think it is my main goal now.”

Ash Bertie was also asked about the situation and said, “We are all looking for her safety.”

“We all want her to be fine,” said Australia’s No. 1 in the world. “I hope she’s okay. I hope it won’t be long before I see her come back here.”