UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane LIVE: Results, UK Start Time, Updates, Opening

Francis Ngannou will face former trainer partner Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 to defend the heavyweight world title for the first time tonight.

Ngannou won the title with a brutal stop victory over Stipe Miocic in last year’s rematch, but Gane faces a completely different opponent.

The French are undefeated in 10 MMA battles and appear to cause Ngannou’s problems with movements against his weight.

At the joint main event, Brandon Moreno put on his flyweight belt As a rival, Daveson Figueiredo is the third encounter in over a year.

The qualifying battle begins after midnight UK time and the main card kicks off at 3am. In other words, the main event starts around 5 am.

Now you can perform all the actions …