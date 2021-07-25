What is EOR, it’s a country, and to whom did Jade Jones lose at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

JADE JONES is out of the Olympics at the first hurdle.

Brit sought to protect the 57 kg women’s taekwondo gold medal won in 2012 and 2016.

2 EOR team will participate in the second Olympics Credit: Getty

But she Meet her match in the opening fight with EOR team Kimiya Arizade..

What does EOR mean?

EOR is an acronym for the French name “Equipe Olympique des Refugies”.

In English, this means the refugee Olympic team.

The refugee team was a proud introduction to the Rio 2016 Olympics when it was called by the acronym ROA (Team of Refugee Olympic Athletes).

This allowed athletes from war-torn countries such as Syria and South Sudan and political opponents from other countries to realize their dreams of joining the game.

In 2016, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “By welcoming a team of refugee Olympic athletes to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, we want to send a message of hope to all refugees around the world.

“These refugee athletes are welcomed to the Olympics with the Olympic flag and the Olympic Hymn, as there is no national team to belong to, no marching flags or national anthems are played.

“They have a home with all 11,000 athletes from the 206 National Olympic Committees in the Olympic Village.”

2 Kimiya Arizade surprised Jade Jones at the Olympic Taekwondo Credit: PA

Where did Kimiya Arizade come from, and why did she join the refugee team?

Kimiya Arizade was born in 1998 in Iran.

In 2016, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 57 kg taekwondo and became the first Iranian woman to win an Olympic medal, building history.

However, in 2020 she fled to Germany, criticizing the Iranian government’s attitude towards women in an Instagram post and calling herself “one of the millions of women oppressed in Iran.” [Iran’s rulers] I’ve been playing for years. “

She added: “They took me wherever I wanted. I wore whatever they said.

“Every sentence they ordered me to say, I repeated. Whenever they thought they were appropriate, they exploited me.

“Credit has always been given to the responsible person,” Arizade added, “I didn’t want to sit at the table of hypocrisy, lies, injustice, and flattery,” and I didn’t want to continue to be part of the administration’s “corruption and lies.” rice field.

Arizade was interested in competing with Germany before he finally joined the EOR team at the Tokyo Olympics.